Schoop succeeds Maan as Attorney-General

Share This





















WILLEMSTAD — Leomar ‘Guillano’ Schoop succeeds Ton Maan per February 1, 2024, as Attorney-General. The Kingdom Council of Ministers approved Schoop’s nomination by the ministers of justice of Curacao and St. Maarten.

According to a press release from the prosecutor’s office Schoop appeared as “the most solid candidate” during the selection process because of his relevant network and his strong roots in the region. During his career, Schoop worked for investigation services and for the prosecutor’s office where he is currently the acting chief prosecutor for Curacao. As the acting chief prosecutor for the BES-islands, Schoop improved chain relations. He also brings content and practice together in his role as a university lecturer.

###

Related news:

Eva Bos appointed as Solicitor-General

Artificial Intelligence enters the realm of the administration of Justice