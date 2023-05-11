Terms end for Dutch Members Progress Committee

Share This





















THE HAGUE/PHILIPSBURG -- Both chairman of the Progress Committee Sint Maarten, Nico Schoof, and member for the Netherlands, Michel Marijnen (former chairman of the Progress Committee Curacao), retire after 12 years serving on the Progress Committees.

Today, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, Dutch State Secretary, Alexandra van Huffelen, bid farewell to both gentlemen in The Hague.

The Voortgangscommissie Sint Maarten, also known as the Progress Committee St. Maarten, is an independent committee established to monitor and assess the progress of the country of St. Maarten in implementing the reforms agreed upon with the Kingdom of the Netherlands. The work of the committee commenced following the restructuring of the political status of St. Maarten on 10-10-10, when it became a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.