Terms end for Dutch Members Progress Committee
The committee's primary purpose is to oversee and evaluate the implementation of the reforms in various areas, including governance, finances, rule of law, and integrity, among others. In addition, the reforms aim to strengthen the government and socio-economic development of St. Maarten.
The Voortgangscommissie Sint Maarten consists of independent experts appointed by the governments of the Netherlands and St. Maarten. The committee members bring diverse backgrounds and expertise relevant to the areas of reform overseen.
The committee periodically publishes reports on the progress of the reform process in St. Maarten. These reports assess the achievements, challenges, and areas requiring further attention. The committee also provides recommendations to the government of St. Maarten and the Kingdom of the Netherlands to support and facilitate the reform efforts.
The Voortgangscommissie Sint Maarten works closely with the government of St. Maarten, relevant stakeholders, and the Kingdom government. It fosters dialogue, exchange of information, and cooperation to ensure effective implementation of the reforms. The Kingdom government is responsible for assisting St. Maarten in achieving its reform goals, and the Voortgangscommissie monitors this process.
