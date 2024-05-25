Supreme Court’s solicitor-general concludes in favor of same-sex marriage

Share This





















THE HAGUE — The Common Court of Justice was correct when it ruled that excluding partners of the same sex from marriage in Aruba and Curacao violates the constitutional ban on discrimination. Both countries appealed in cassation against this ruling at the Supreme Court in the Netherlands but Solicitor-General Gerbrant Snijders writes in his conclusion that the appeals are baseless. Supreme Court rulings traditionally follow such a conclusion.

The conclusion has far-reaching consequences for same-sex partners, not only in Aruba and Curacao, but also in St. Maarten. In December 2022 the Common Court of Justice ruled that persons of different and persons of the same sex can get married. It ordered that civil servants at the civil registry cooperate with marriages between partners of the same sex.

Snijders writes in his conclusion that Aruba’s constitution does not contain an article that anchors marriage as a union between two people of a different sex.

“There is no decent justification for excluding partners of the same sex from marriage and such exclusion is therefore discrimination.”

Both Aruba and Curacao did not contest that excluding partners of the same sex from marrying violates the ban on discrimination. Instead, they stated that it is not up to the court to adjust the legislation but that this is the prerogative of the legislator. Additionally, they argued that the legislator can choose to establish the right to a registered partnership.

The rulings in the case of Aruba and Curacao are similar. Aruba argued that there is resistance against same-sex marriage, labeling it as “a socially sensitive issue.”

But the Supreme Court’s solicitor-general points out that excluding same-sex couples from marriage amounts to unequal treatment based on sexual orientation. “This is a very serious form of discrimination.” The countries did not contest the notion that sexual orientation is based on biological predisposition and not on free choice.

The islands, including St. Maarten, are already forced to accept same-sex marriages that are performed in other parts of the Kingdom, like the Netherlands or the BES-islands. Article 40 of the Kingdom Charter states that Dutch same-sex marriages must be accepted elsewhere in the kingdom – not only in Aruba and Curacao, but also in St. Maarten. The countries have to accept each other’s judicial rulings and authentic deeds, also if they do not match local views.

Previously the Court in First Instance stated in a ruling that affectionate relationships and living together of partners of the same sex is a social reality and that this does not result in social problems. However, the fact that same-sex partners are not allowed to get married does have consequences for them. “There is therefore a discrepancy between the authorities the law extends to citizens and the social reality.”

Adjusting legislation requires a simple improved reading (for instance by replacing ‘man and woman’ with ‘persons’) for which there is no reasonable alternative. The only alternative would be to abolish marriage altogether and in that case everybody would be worse off,” Snijders writes in his conclusion.

The current social views do not provide Aruba with justification for a different treatment of partners of the same sex. It does not suffice for Aruba to stick to a registered partnership because not opening marriage for same-sex partners amounts to discrimination.”

###

Related news: Same-sex marriage dossier>>>