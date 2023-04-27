Rising traffic accidents need urgent attention

Share This





















Dear Editor,

The increasing number of accidents is a tragic reality that demands immediate attention and action from our community to adhere to the traffic guidelines. I am writing to express my deep concern about the recent road fatalities in St. Maarten.

Recent tragedies have caused many to mourn the loss of precious lives; therefore, it is imperative that we take steps to prevent further atrocities. Reckless driving, speeding, failure to adhere to traffic regulations, and driving under the influence have been identified as major contributing factors to these accidents. It is so disheartening to witness the devastating impact of these accidents on families and loved ones.

It’s never a good feeling to receive a call or read in the newspaper that someone’s life has been lost. Whether it’s losing a family member or friend it is a profound and painful experience, and hearing it was due to someone not following the road code makes it worse.

As someone who believes in public safety and security, I want to urge all drivers in St. Maarten to prioritize road safety and exercise caution at all times. Let us remember that each time we get behind the wheel, we hold the responsibility of protecting our own lives and the lives of others on the road. Festive season or not, ‘Ayu’ drive responsibly, adhere to speed limits, avoid distractions, and never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

To the families who have lost their loved ones in these tragic accidents, my heart goes out to you. As a society, we must come together to raise awareness about responsible driving and promote a culture of road safety. Let us work collaboratively with the authorities and law enforcement agencies to implement measures that will improve road safety in St. Maarten.

Kelron Bellot

Young concerned citizen

