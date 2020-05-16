UP Board: Hearsay trial produces hearsay verdict

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The board of the United People (UP) party on Friday said that the hearsay trial of party founder Theo Heyliger resulted in a hearsay verdict, and hopes Heyliger’s legal team appeal the verdict forthwith. “We are disappointed, but the fight is not over,” the board said.

The board in its response to the verdict in the Larimar Case maintained its position that despite years of creating negative and false impressions about Heyliger, the prosecutor’s office did not present any physical evidence of wrong-doing.

Instead, the board said, what the prosecutor and now judge went with the “gospel word” of nefarious Dutch contractors and a middle man who was given a deal to testify against Heyliger as a crown witness.

This crown witness who orchestrated everything, the board said, received just 36 months. “It’s a joke and judicial tragedy,” the board said. “The judge took the word of two men fighting for their lives and capable of saying anything, as gospel. No proof, nothing. This is what we have come to in St. Maarten,” the board said

Nevertheless, the board added, by law once an appeal is in you are innocent until proven guilty still. “Theo and his legal team, as well as his family, still have a fighting chance for things to be set right and for justice to prevail fairly. It remains an uphill battle but he and his family have shown resilience in the constant onslaught to destroy them.

“They are fighters and the board of the UP will continue to support its founder throughout, believe in his innocence, and continue to anticipate his full acquittal.”

