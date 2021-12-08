SOL Antilles donates to Peridot Foundation for roundabout lights

Share This





















PERIDOT FOUNDATION STATES:

“GOOD CORPORATE CITIZENSHIP, ENSURES LIGHTS AT THE CHURCHILL-ROUNDABIUT ARE ON FOR THE HOLIDAYS”

Philipsburg — Peridot Foundation expresses immense gratitude towards Sol Antilles and its local General Manager Mr. Robert-Jan James for making a critical contribution towards Peridot Foundation in their yearly endeavor to decorate the Church-Hill roundabout in Cay-Hill. The Foundation’s symbol, the statue of a woman protecting a child is anchored at the center of the roundabout. The yearly decorations are not only meant to be decorative. They are more-so a reminder to keep attention on the issue of awareness of Elimination of violence against Women and Children also during the Holiday festivities.”

Arrindell states:“ It goes without saying, continued support of businesses and their firm commitment to act consciously as good corporate citizens and give back to its community is most welcome. It is not a luxury to donate to community causes. Sol Antilles and management stepped forward, thereby made it possible for Peridot Foundation placing the festive decorations “Happy Holidays 2021- Happy New Year 2022” at the Church-Hill roundabout possible again”.

“Most of this past year 2021 has seen a continuation of the challenges facing our nation in general and individual citizens in particular in the ongoing battle against the negative social effects including an increase of violence against women and girls caused in the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic. These challenges have not gone unnoticed by the United Nations Secretary General in his yearly observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women and children November 25th. Quote: ‘The ‘Shadow Pandemic :Violence against Women during Covid- 19 features prominently at the forefront of the UNWomenOrganization research agenda”

Gracita states; “We must continue to keep the lights on with the support of our business community and government. Much appreciation goes out to the Ministry of ‘VROMI’ public works-department and the Ministry of Justice for granting permission each year to place the end of the year Holiday decorations at the roundabout in Cay-Hill”.

“Safe and Happy Holidays 2021 wishes goes out to our citizens and businesses as we close off the old year and welcome the New Year 2022 with renewed Hope for more Peace no Violence and more compassion towards each other said Arrindell.