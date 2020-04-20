A Turtle’s Life on the Seashore

Share This





















By Sanvi Ramrakhiani

Every weekend Lisa goes to the seashore. She loves playing with sand, collecting sea shells and watching small fishes in the sea. She finds peace near water. One day she sees round-shaped eggs close to the seashore rocks. She wonders which creature’s eggs are those. She started coming everyday to the seashore in order to know which creature’s eggs were those. After two or three days she saw a turtle protecting the eggs and she understood the turtle is the mother of the eggs. She read about the metamorphosis process and this was a good time to see this process. Metamorphosis is a process of change in the form of an individual/creature right from their birth to their adult life cycle.

Lisa was excited to see the baby turtles. She went home and told her parents about it. Next day in school she told her friends and teacher. Her teacher explained to her that turtles eggs takes 45 to 70 days to hatch. On the same day Lisa marked the date in the calendar when she first saw the eggs. Lisa likes the mommy turtle and she plays with the mommy turtle. Lisa always try to go close to the eggs but the mommy turtle is very protective. Lisa wasn’t able to touch the eggs.

It was more than 50 days. One day mommy turtle was very protective of the eggs, As soon as Lisa notices she ran towards the eggs. “These baby turtles are so cute,” said Lisa. The baby turtles were hiding from Lisa. She wanted to touch them and see them from very close. The mommy turtle allows Lisa to touch and play with the turtles. Soon the turtles were growing and they started to swim after a couple of months.

“The seashore is so beautiful,” exclaimed Lisa. She loves coming to the shore and it was fun for her. Lisa happiness ended on a day when one baby turtle was missing. For many weeks she didn’t see the missing turtle. She was upset thinking, where did the turtle went? Lisa checked everywhere but she didn’t find the baby turtle. She went close to the water in the hope that she might see the baby turtle. “The turtle was so cute,“ cried Lisa.

A day came when Lisa got the clue about the baby turtle. She saw pieces of plastics in the water. Many sea creatures die every year by swallowing little pieces of plastic. By throwing plastic and trash in the correct place we will be able to save the life of creatures and protect our environment. It is our responsibility to admire nature’s beauty and protect the life of creatures. We can do that by following the three R’s (Reduce, Reuse and Recycle).

Lisa learns the importance of the three R’s and she shares her experience with her closed ones. She wanted to save other creatures. With the help of her parents Lisa requested the seashore owner to have a “NO TRASH IN THE WATER” sign all over the seashore. These three R’s remind us to keep our island clean and green.

###

Publisher’s Note:

Sanvi Ramrakhiani is 8 years old and she is a Group 5 student at the St. Dominic Primary School. Her story was inspired by the news that a deceased sea turtle was found on the beach in Simpson Bay close to the Beacon Hill area. That news article can be read online here: https://stmaartennews.com/marine/nature-foundation-records-third-dead-sea-turtle-due-boat-strike-2020/

StMaartenNews.com would like to encourage more of our young students, while at home during the COVID-19 lockdown, to follow the news online and write stories about what they learn from the news. StMaartenNews.com will gladly publish these stories for our readers to read and enjoy.