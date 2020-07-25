Explosion of corona-infections: Curacao and The Bahamas take action

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG – Despite the official figures published, the latest reports indicate that there are now 35 active corona-infections on St. Maarten – and the number keeps trending upwards. Epidemiologist Izzy Gerstenbluth reacted almost immediately to this development: he will suggest to the government in Curacao to close the borders to visitors from St. Maarten. The government in Philipsburg is not doing anything: it is “closely monitoring the situation.”

Elsewhere governments have reacted decisively to the (not unexpected) outbreak of new infections. Hubert Minnis, the Prime Minister of the Bahamas announced a series of strict measures that ought to give the Jacobs-government reason to rethink its approach to the crisis.

Minnis announced a weekend lockdown from Saturday 10 p.m. until Monday, July 27, at 5 a.m. Starting Monday, a curfew will be in place from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

And while grocery stores, pharmacies, and gas stations will be allowed to continue operations during the lockdown, people are not allowed to leave their homes unless they are an essential worker.

Physical exercise is only permitted in the Bahamas within people’s property – so no jogging and no visits to gyms.

Minnis also announced that national food distribution will continue. The construction sector is allowed to keep working this weekend, including work on projects on Abaco Island.

Transportation and inter-island freight services can continue.

Starting on Monday, with the curfew in place, commercial activities can continue, but businesses must close by 6 p.m.

PM Minnis also announced a ban on indoor and outdoor dining, on in-person religious services, and on sporting events. Takeaway and delivery escape the ban.

###

Related news:

No decision on lockdown says Government | In Spanish

No Return To Lockdown, However, Public Strict Adherence To Hygiene Measures Essential

###

For the latest news, register for our Whatsapp news broadcasts with breaking news, subscribe to our StMaartenNews.com email newsletter, and buy our informative INSIDE St. Maarten local news magazine.