Governor Holiday concludes consultations and appoints Formateur Jacobs

Harbour View – The Governor of Sint Maarten, His Excellency drs. E.B. Holiday, following the outcome of the January 9, 2020 elections held consultations from January 10 through 14, 2020 to gather information to decide on the process for the formation of a new government.

The Governor, considering the ongoing discussion regarding compliance with the standards set forth by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), also convened a meeting with the political leaders and the bankers association to underscore the importance and urgency of handling this matter for Sint Maarten irrespective of which parties form the new government. The Governor also received the governing accord signed by the NA and the UP representing a majority in Parliament from the leader of the NA during the consultations. A common thread in the consultations is that political stability is a necessary condition for the further development of Sint Maarten.

Considering the results of the January 9, 2020 elections, the information received during the consultations, the Governor requested the leader of the NA, Ms. Silveria Jacobs, to accept an assignment as formateur. In that capacity the Governor requested Ms. Jacobs to form a new government which has the support of a broad majority in Parliament to foster political stability, that consists of ministers who are committed to the development and execution of a governing program aimed at the promotion of the wellbeing of Sint Maarten, its people, its economy, its infrastructure and its security. Considering the challenges facing the country, the Governor requested the formateur to form a new government which will give priority to:

concluding the legislation regarding the combating of money laundering and financing of terrorism, including the penal procedure code; the development of initiatives aimed at the sustainable social economic recovery of Sint Maarten including the execution of the agreements made with The Netherlands and the World Bank regarding amongst others the rehabilitation of the airport and the construction of the new hospital; realizing sustainable government finances, including the completion of the 2020 budget; the safety and security of Sint Maarten by investing in the strengthening of the law and order services, amongst which the police force and the prison; the improvement of our environment with an emphasis on realizing sustainable waste management solutions; and the amending of the electoral laws by bringing the Ordinance Registration and Finances of Political Parties and the Election Ordinance in accordance with the Constitution.

The Governor further emphasized the importance of the strict observance of the regulatory requirements including the screening criteria, applicable to the appointment for candidate-ministers.

The formateur took the commission into consideration and will inform the Governor regularly during the formation process. The Governor requested Ms. Jacobs to present him the final report of the formation process by February 23, 2020.

