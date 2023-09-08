Minister Doran gave land in long lease to his brother and to the mother of his children

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- Cadastre documents show that Minister of Public Housing, Urban Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) Egbert Doran granted rights of long lease for two parcels of land to his brother Eldrid and to Sacha Martis, the mother of his children.

Eldrid Doran obtained the right of long lease to a parcel of land measuring 2,150 square meters in Cul de Sac based on a ministerial decree dated July 14, 2020. The term of the lease is sixty years and the annual canon amounts to 2,580 guilders, ($1,441) or 1.20 guilders per square meter. The land is earmarked for housing and the number of houses that can be built on the parcel is limited to three.

The lease was registered at the Cadastre on November 17 before civil acting law attorney Faride Tjon Ajong and Kurt Ruan, the acting head of domain affairs.

Doran also granted the right of long lease to a parcel of land to Sacha Martis, the mother of his children. This parcel also measures 2,150 square meters and it is located in Reward. The value of this property for transfer tax is 41,280 guilders ($23,061).

