PFP urges PM to resume discussions with the Dutch government

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Party for Progress’ Members of Parliament MP Melissa D. Gumbs and MP Rayhean A. Peterson, in a letter sent from Parliament, urge Government to consider the two pieces of advice received from the Council of Advice seriously and to resume discussions with the Dutch government about the proposed consensus Kingdom law and the much-needed liquidity support for St. Maarten.

The letter dated September 1, 2020, reads as follows:

“We have now received both advices from the Council of Advice. While the Prime Minister, and indeed several of our colleagues, have maintained that State Secretary Knops has ‘shut the door’ on discussion, the knowledge that our sister islands Aruba and Curacao continue to negotiate raises questions on this statement.”

“The statement by Minister of Finance Irion, in the Parliament meeting of Friday, 28 August 2020 of the government’s current liquidity carrying us until the end of October 2020 has fueled even more concern in this faction and indeed, the public. When analyzing the suggested Plan B that you mentioned in answers to our questions (7 August 2020) it does not appear to be feasible from a timing or sustainability perspective. As the saying goes, “we do not want to take from Peter to pay Paul,” which would create an unstable and potentially worse financial situation for the country just mere months down the line”

“It’s in light of this that we urge you to seriously consider the advices that Government requested and received from our High Council of State, the Council of Advice, and to resume discussions with the Dutch government about the proposed consensus Kingdom law and the much needed liquidity support for the sake of the people of Sint Maarten.”

###

Related articles and links:

Council of Advice does not support the government’s position

PFP Furious About Government ‘Lapse’ Over July 28 Advice from Council

PFP letter to Prime Minister dated September 1, 2020