Vote for Atwell Terrance Rey, please, candidate #12 on the SMCP list

~ “Terrance Rey is a qualified, experienced, committed and passionate candidate” ~

PHILIPSBURG — The words qualified, experienced, committed and passionate describing the number 12 candidate on the Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) list is none other than Atwell Terrance Rey, a candidate with over 25 years of experience in business development, internet startups, e-commerce and technology; with over 15 years of experience in the travel, tourism and aviation sectors; and, most importantly, with a solid basis of 9 years of experience in Parliament and Government as Policy Adviser, serving from 2010 to 2012 in Parliament and from 2012 to 2019 as Deputy Secretary of the Progress Committee Sint Maarten.

“My specialty in serving for the past 7 years on the Progress Committee has been managing the oversight of the Ministry of Justice as Head of the Secretariat on Sint Maarten and acting as liaison for the committee members and the local counterparts and stakeholders in the Justice chain.” Rey explains. “The primary responsibility of the committee is the overseeing of the execution of the Plans of Approach, in particular the plans of actions for the Sint Maarten Police Force and for the Prison Detention System.”

“Having served two years in Parliament as Policy Advisor from 2010 to 2012, I would like to go back into Parliament and tackle the backlog of laws that need updating and synchronizing with our present day reality.” Rey continued. “Choosing the SMCP to make that a reality was based on the party’s guiding principles of integrity, transparency and good governance.” The SMCP is the party Rey truly believes that will bring the true and long-lasting stability in government the country desperately needs.

Rey: “I would like to make special mention of former MP Claude “Chacho” Peterson and make known why I applaud Claude – #applaudclaude – for being the inspiration for me choosing the Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) as the party of choice for me to enter the political arena. Chacho has been very vocal on issues that resonated with me, but what I liked about what he had to say was that he always spoke from the heart. I will be proud to contest these upcoming 2020 elections with Chacho and the rest of the SMCP team. Together with the team I will continue to define my platform and find my voice on the topics that are close to my heart. This must culminate in a 12-point vision program for the island of St. Maarten as a country. There is a reason why I am candidate #12 on the SMCP slate. There is much work to be done.”

In the meantime, as I contest this election I will make no promises; every man and every woman who cast their vote, exercising their hard-won democratic right to do so, I will represent to the best of my abilities; and I will make each and every vote count, Rey concluded.

According to Wycliffe Smith, the Leader of SMCP, Terrance Rey is qualified, experienced, committed and passionate about offering his service to the people of Sint Maarten. Therefore, the SMCP is proud to have Atwell Terrance Rey as Candidate #12 on the Party’s slate.

Bio Terrance Rey, publisher of StMaartenNews.com

Terrance Rey has the unique ability to be able to write on demand, fluently and effortlessly, in both the English and Dutch languages. A skill that has served him well as publisher of the critical news website StMaartenNews.com. Terrance Rey has university degrees in Economics and Business Administration and after living, studying and working in The Netherlands for 19 years, he returned to his home island of Sint Maarten and has, while active in business development, e-commerce, travel, tourism and the aviation industry, served his country as Policy Advisor in Parliament from 2010 to 2012. From 2012 to present he has been serving as Deputy Secretary for the Progress Committee, overseeing the plans of approach for the Ministries of General Affairs (Legal Affairs and the Civil Registry), VROMI (Permits Department) and Justice (Immigration, Customs, National Detectives, KPSM and the Prison). Terrance Rey is ready to enter Parliament as a legislator to initiate and amend laws and oversee the execution of Government by actually reading and reviewing the reports presented to Parliament by the various High Councils of State tasked with monitoring, auditing and advising the Government, its departments, entities and institutions. Stability, continuity and accountability will be achieved with Terrance Rey in Parliament, representing the people of Sint Maarten on behalf of the Sint Maarten Christian Party, SMCP.

###

Publisher’s Note #1 – December 15, 2019

Dear reader,

Yours truly, publisher of StMaartenNews.com.com has gone into politics.

After publishing so many critical articles, opinion pieces and editorials about decision makers in government and about the antics of politicians with absolutely no resulting changes in their behaviors or attitude, I can only conclude that if I want to see a change, I need to be that change myself.

The Sint Maarten Christian Party is about serving you for a change. If there is a political party that is in sync with the principles of StMaartenNews.com, then it is the SMCP party. StMaartenNews.com stands for fairness, accountability, integrity and good governance. In SMCP’s manifesto we read practically the same words.

Hence, the only promise this publisher intends to make is this: once elected into Parliament, I will continue to be fair but critical towards the decision makers in government, I will respect human rights, I will protect the environment and I will defend the small man. Together with the SMCP I will fight to bring stability in parliament and in government.

Publisher’s Note #2 – January 8, 2020

Dear reader,

Over the past couple of weeks we have managed to publish and distribute thousands of newspapers and manifestos of the Sint Maarten Christian Party (SMCP). A feat that shows the ability and skills of this Publisher to actually deliver on a promise made.

When asked by the SMCP selection committee what contributions can I bring to the party, my immediate answer was the use of my publishing and media platforms to bring the message of the SMCP party to the people of St. Maarten.

Sure enough, some people are now saying that StMaartenNews.com is showing its bias by promoting the SMCP party. Here is my answer to that. I am the sole owner of StMaartenNews.com and no one else. StMaartenNews.com’s editorials and opinions pieces are a direct reflection of the bias of this Publisher and I stand for truth, integrity, accountability and transparency. I am not hiding the fact that I am a candidate of the SMCP, number 12 on the list and my name is Atwell Terrance Rey. I am a businessman, I am a publisher, I am a producer, I am a doer and I deliver on promises I make. Hence the existence of this newspaper you are now reading. When you vote for me, you will get what you see here and I stand for what comes out of my mouth, my hands and my fingers. I will not change because I am a firm believer in doing what is right at all times and I believe in fairness, a critical approach to all and everything and standing up for justice. If I am elected to Parliament, I will make your vote count. So every man, every woman, come out this Thursday and make your vote count. Vote for me, vote for SMCP candidate number 12, vote for Atwell Terrance Rey, please. I will be forever grateful for your vote.

Terrance Rey

Publisher turn Political Candidate #12

Sint Maarten Christian Party

