Man arrested for marijuana and possession of ammunition

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Police Central dispatch directed several Patrol units to Celsius Street on November 2nd , 2020, at around 3:00 pm, after receiving several calls concerning an ongoing altercation in the area.

The patrol offiers who arrived on the scene received information from one of the victims, that he and his girlfriend were ill-treated, after having had an altercation with a man with the initials S.J.C.

According to the victims, just before S.J.C drove away, he told them that was on his way home to retrieve his firearm to solve the problem they were having.

After taking a statement of the victims, the patrols went to S.J.C.’s residence. Arriving at the suspect’s premises, the patrols noticed several marijuana plants in his yard that were immediately confiscated. A search was also done with permission of the acting-prosecutor in the house of the suspect but no firearm was encounter. The officers did find several boxes of ammunition in his residence, which were also confiscated.

S.J.C. was arrested and transported to the police station in the Philipsburg where he is been held for questioning. This investigation is ongoing.