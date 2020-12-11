Meeting between Philipsburg Merchants Association and St. Maarten Police Force

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Philipsburg Merchants Association and members of St. Maarten Police Force KPSM held a preparation meeting on Wednesday about the upcoming end-of-the-year busy season.

During the meeting that was held at the Philipsburg police station, police management team was informed that the businessmen in Philipsburg were preparing to reopen most of the business in the Philipsburg area. They also want to be informed about the safety plans being implemented by the police for Philipsburg.

The following points were discussed during the meeting were:

The busy upcoming Christmas season

Security aspects in the city center of Philipsburg

Parking in Philipsburg

Safe transition from the year 2020 to 2021

Both parties went over details for the upcoming season to ensure that all are on the same page in terms of regulations and safety procedures for Philipsburg.

In other police news…

Man injured with a stone during a fight

The central dispatch received several calls about a man being injured after fight on early Wednesday morning December 09th, 2020, around 07.00am, on the Marigot Hill road.

At the Marigot Hill Location the officers encountered a man with the initials G.O. sitting on the ground suffering from severe laceration to his head.

The Victim was treated on the scene by paramedics and rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center in serious condition. While the victim was being treated at the location on Marigot hill road, the man with initials A.D.B. appeared on the scene and informed the officers that he had fought with the victim and had ill-treated him with a stone. He was immediately arrested without incident and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for questioning.

Two arrested for trying to enter Sint Maarten with false documents.

The Alpha Team have been kept busy with the ongoing investigation into forged documents that have been taken place this year. At the end of November 2020, the team again arrested several persons traveling with false documents.

The first arrest was made on Tuesday November 24th 2020, when the male suspect with initials M.H.D. tried entering the island via the airport with a forged passport that was detected by the immigration officers. The falsified passport was immediately confiscated. After being interrogated by members of the Alpha team, the suspect was put on a flight to his country of origin.

On Wednesday November 25th 2020, members of the Alpha team arrested a second person with the initials F.W. was who also tried to enter the island via the Airport with a false travel document. The falsified travel document was immediately confiscated. After being interrogated by members of the Alpha team the suspect was transported to the Philipsburg police station where he was held pending deportation.

The Alpha Team is a joint multidisciplinary team that is composed of the Police Department KPSM, the Customs Department, the Immigration Department and Border Control, the Koninklijke Marechaussee and the Coast Guard.