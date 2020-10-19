Police arrest two over the weekend in connection with domestic violence

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — On Friday, October 16, 2020, around 6:00 pm, the patrol officers arrested a man with the initials E.R. as he had severely injured his girlfriend after an altercation. This incident took place in the area of Mount William Hill. After being arrested, the suspect brought to the Philipsburg police station, where he is being held for questioning.

In the subsequent arrest, the patrol officers were directed to A.J.C. Brouwers road on Saturday, October 17, 2020, around 12:40 am for a case of assault. Later it turned out that a man with the initials R.B.J had also mistreated his girlfriend. The victim who was still at the scene made an official report. The suspect was arrested and transferred to the police station, where he was detained pending further investigation. After being interrogated, the suspect was later handed over to the personnel of

Immigration Department. The suspect has no legal status on the island.

The increase in domestic and family violence reports is an eminent cause for concern by Sint Maarten Police Force. An increase in community awareness is needed to bring this abusive behavior to a drastic halt. This behavior should no longer be considered a ‘private’ matter. All sectors recognize that abusive behavior towards a person in a relationship constitutes ‘criminal’ behavior and is punishable by law.

Persons choosing to engage in abusive actions will be held accountable for their actions. It is just a matter of time. Instead of engaging in this illegal act, choose to walk away from the situation.

Do the right thing, put a stop to domestic violence.