Live Streaming Takes Center Stage at Kings & Queens of the Diamond Tournament

PHILIPSBURG — As the weekend starts out with the much-anticipated “Kings and Queens in the Diamond Tournament”, the It’s Time Foundation is proudly sponsoring the event, fostering unity and sportsmanship in the community. This year, the tournament is set to make a big impression with Vidmedia Productions and StMaartenSports.com teaming up to offer live streaming of the games via Pay Per View (PPV), a first for baseball in St. Maarten.

The tournament, which runs from Thursday, June 29th to July 3rd, will see local teams from St. Maarten competing against teams from Jamaica, Curaçao, and Bonaire. The games will be held at the Sint Maarten Little League Stadium, a place synonymous with the island’s love for softball and baseball.

It’s Time Foundation, St. Maarten Female Softball, and Pelican League Baseball SXM have all come together to sponsor the event. Their shared vision of promoting teamwork, building lasting friendships, and strengthening the community through sports is at the heart of this tournament.

But the talk of the town is the unprecedented move by Vidmedia Productions and StMaartenSports.com to broadcast the games live via PPV. This innovative approach allows viewers who can’t make it to the Erwin “Baco” Richardson Little League Stadium to still be part of the action. By visiting bit.ly/baseballsxm or scanning a QR-code with their smartphones, fans can watch all the games live online.

Viewers have the option to purchase passes per game, day passes, or even a weekend pass. Prices range from as low as $3 per game up to $30 US Dollars for a Weekend Pass. This exciting development not only provides convenience for viewers but also opens up new avenues for promoting local sports events.

Vidmedia Productions, in collaboration with StMaartenSports.com, is leading the way in revolutionizing how sports are viewed in St. Maarten. Their initiative to roll out more PPV events in the future promises exciting times ahead for sports enthusiasts on the island.

So, join us in celebrating the power of sports at the “Kings and Queens in the Diamond Tournament”. Swing for the fences, support your local teams, and be a part of something incredible. Whether you’re at the stadium or watching from home, let’s come together as a community and make this tournament a memorable one.

For more information on the tournament and how to access the live streams, visit bit.ly/baseballsxm or scan the QR-code with your smartphone.