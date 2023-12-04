Tourism Bureau inaugurates new office

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) inaugurated its new office in the Convent Building on Front Street on Friday, December 1 under the watchful eye of government officials, tourism stakeholders and visitors.

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Arthur Lambriex opened the office and unveiled the new St. Maarten logo in the presence of Tourism Director May-Ling Chun and the owners of the building, Luis and Angel Gioia. He labeled the event as a milestone. “With this new hub for tourism we have the potential to revolutionize how we promote and develop our local tourism industry.”

Minister Lambriex added that the new office will play a crucial role in driving tourism growth. “We will work to create new opportunities for visitors to enjoy our community, including cultural and recreational events. The office will help coordinating marketing efforts and promotions to increase tourism numbers and revenue.”

The new logo will be used for promotional objectives and was created by New York-based Big Idea Advertising. “It signifies a bold step into the future for STB, aligning with St. Maarten’s mission to showcase the destination unparalleled charm,” the Tourism Bureau stated in a press release.

Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun described the event as an exciting chapter for STB. “Our new office and logo are not just symbols. They represent our commitment to telling the unique stories of St. Maarten and provide unforgettable experiences for our visitors. This is a celebration of our island’s rich tapestry and the promising future that lies ahead.”

Chun said that the focus will be on “the continuity of marketing our destination and increasing our market share and tourism receipt. The objective is to increase tourism arrivals all year- round, to increase occupancy for our hotels, growth for our businesses and boost our economy.”

STB extended gratitude to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs, former ministers and current minister Lambriex, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion, the government departments of ICT and facility services, Big Idea Advertising, the Gioia Group, Walkers Events, Print Express and Graphics and Magic of the Caribbean.

