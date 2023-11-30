Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association Announces Election Results

Share This





















Philipsburg, St. Maarten –- November 29, 2023 – The Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association is pleased to announce the results of its recent executive board elections. The election was held at the John Larmonie Center on Monday, November 27th, 2023, with a strong turnout of 131 voters from the association.

Maya Friday, the incumbent President, has been re-elected for another term, receiving an overwhelming majority of the votes. Her continued leadership was widely endorsed, with her candidacy standing unopposed and securing 121 votes, affirming her strong support within the association.

The position of Secretary was hotly contested, with four candidates vying for the role. Emile Janse emerged victorious with 52 votes, narrowly edging out Elroy Woods, who garnered 49 votes. Lissa Gumbs and Corby George also made commendable efforts, receiving 20 and 10 votes, respectively.

For the role of Treasurer, Juny Charles was elected with a clear majority, obtaining 79 votes. His election marks a new addition to the executive board. Herman Van Heyningen and Guillermo Simmons also competed for the position, receiving 5 and 44 votes, respectively, with 2 blank votes recorded.

The Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association is excited to move forward with its newly formed executive board, consisting of returning President Maya Friday, returning Secretary Emile Janse, and newly elected Treasurer Juny Charles. The association looks forward to a year of continued growth and success under their experienced and fresh leadership.

The association extends its gratitude to all members who participated in the democratic process and to the John Larmonie Center for hosting the elections. The executive board is committed to representing the interests of all members and to advancing the standards of service within the taxi industry of Dutch St. Maarten.

About Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association:

The Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association is a professional body representing taxi operators in Dutch St. Maarten. The association strives to maintain high standards of service, ensure fair practices, and advocate for the rights and interests of its members.