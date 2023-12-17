When a speedboat charter to St. Barths is your best option

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — On a day like today, Sunday, December 17, 2023, a family’s worst nightmare is coming true. They were scheduled to arrive on Air France flight AF 498 at 2:50pm. Air France is 2,5 hours late. The ETA is now 5:35pm. They will miss their connecting flight to St. Barths today. The worst aspect is that in the party of 7 passengers, there is an infant. You don’t want to get stranded on your way to St. Barths with an infant. So what to do at this last minute?

This is where the VIP Services of AirStMaarten comes into play.

Our motto at AirStMaarten is: We get you to St. Barths, no matter what!

In a case like this, we would offer a speedboat charter to St. Barths soon after the family arrives on St. Maarten.

Our VIP Services agents would meet them on arrival and fast track through the airport customs and immigration process, get their luggage off of the inbound Air France flight and transfer them with their luggage in VIP-style SUV vehicles from the SXM Airport to the dock and put them on the speedboat to St. Barths.

The journey will take about 45 to 50 minutes, depending on the seas. If seas are rough, the journey can take a bit longer. However, we will select an appropriate boat based on our captain’s recommendations seeing the weather situation in order to guarantee the smoothest and safest ride possible. Especially given the fact that we will have an infant on board.

For more information about our VIP Services, visit www.vipservices.sx for more about our services, especially our speedboat and yacht options to charter to and from St. Maarten, St. Barths and the rest of the Caribbean.