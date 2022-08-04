Agreement about flights to Dominican Republic

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- The seemingly bitter fight between the civil aviation authorities in the Dominican Republic and St. Maarten has fizzled before it even started. Winair can continue offering flights on this route, but in the meantime it will have to obtain an operating license in the Dominican Republic.

The dispute began when the Junta Aviacion Civil (JAC) informed St. Maarten that Winair would no longer be allowed to offer services on the route between the two destinations. Louis Halley, head of the St. Maarten civil aviation authority retaliated on August 1 by threatening to ban flights from the Dominican Republic by August 5.

Minister Omar Ottley (Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication) intervened by calling an urgent meeting to solve the situation a day later. Halley’s letter was withdrawn and the Dominican Republic airlines are allowed to continue services until August 31.

By then the airline must have obtained an operating permit.

