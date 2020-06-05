SXM Airport to re-open around July 1st

Share This





















~ Residents and students can return and go into quarantine ~

SIMPSON BAY — The Princess Juliana International Airport (SXM) is expected to resume total operations around July 1st, but to a specified number of islands that are considered as COVID-19 free, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT) announced on Wednesday during the press briefing, according to a report published on Soualiganewsday.com.

This is contingent on the COVID-19 situation within the country. The islands being considered that the international airport would re-open to are Anguilla, St. Barths, Saba, St. Eustatius, Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba.

The government is also taking a cautious approach in connection with the return of residents and students from abroad. A maximum number of 35 persons will be allowed to return at any one time between June 1 to the 30th and will have to go into a two-week quarantine at a government facility. They will also be responsible for covering their own costs while there.

In other related news, the SXM Airport issued an update regarding scheduled repatriation flight missions to be executed during the month of June 2020. This schedule was issued by the Operations Management on June 2, 2020.

“We hope to inform you of the above schedule and ask that you continue to contact the available airlines for detailed information on your travel itinerary and/or flight options.” the airport update stated. Also stated was the fact that all KLM flights scheduled on Fridays will be transporting cargo on its inbound flights and departing with passengers on the outbound legs. “Meanwhile, Air France will solely transport cargo.” the statement concluded.

More and more repatriation flights are taking place. On Sunday, May 24, Winair executed a repatriation flight from St. Eustatius to connect passengers with an outbound flight with Jetair Caribbean back to Curacao. Jetair had executed a series of cargo flights from Curacao to St. Maarten on Friday, Saturday and Sunday on behalf of an institutional entity. Other repatriation flights that took place were a Silver Airways flight to Barbados on Sunday as well and a Delta Airlines flight on Thursday, May 14. See the reports below.

Watch an interview of passengers departing on the Delta Airlines repatriation flight back the USA on Thursday, May 14, in this exclusive StMaartenNews.com video>>>

###

Photo captions: Photo of SXM Airport is taken from Soualignewsday.com. Photo of the Jetair aircraft is taken from the SXM Airport Facebook Page.

