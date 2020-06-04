World Airports Opening Dates; What about the virus?

Share This





















AIRPORT — As international aviation publications publish ICAO’s projected opening dates of major airports around the world, the question remains whether this is a wise and justified decision.

According to a report in the Antilliaans Dagblad on Thursday, June 3, 2020, the new corona positive case in Curacao proves that there are still hot spots around the world, and especially close at home in our region. Such as the Dominican Republic, Colombia, and the United States.

In an article published in The Wall Street Journal, it is reported that scientists and researchers are finding evidence in their analyses of this specific coronavirus, the SARS-CoV-2, that it may very well have been around since 2013.

Researchers have been conducting laboratory tests in the USA. From the results, they have found evidence that this virus has mutated to a stable form that it can easily get into and out of different types of human cells. This level of finetuning its ability to infect human beings could not be possible in such a short span of time if the virus first appeared in late December 2019 in an animal market in Wuhan as is the general belief.

The only good news is that because the virus is relatively stable genetically, a vaccine that works against it will be more likely to work against all strains. That will give long term protection against the virus that is considered to become as common as the influenza virus, meaning the common flu virus.

Naturally, we may ask ourselves if this is just not another form of propaganda to force us eventually to take a vaccine on a mass scale, thereby enriching big pharma or anyone with a patent on this vaccine.

Only time will tell. However, opening airports around the world may the desired first step in rebooting the world economies, the graph below shows the dramatic drop in flight departures around the world compared to the number of daily corona infections. The majority of executed flights are cargo related.

But, more importantly, the graph also shows the number of COVID-19 cases per day and these are still steadily on the rise. The data shown is information sourced from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Therefore, we must remain vigilant.

###

Referenced links:

ATCnews.org: World airports reopening dates

Antilliaans Dagblad: Another corona case in Curacao

The Wall Street Journal: So Where Did the Virus Come From?

Graph Covid-19 data source: European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)