What’s on the Menu Today?

Whatsapp us via +1-721-588-0800 to get the latest menus from our selection of daily chefs and caterers delivering delicious dishes of food to your door.



Here is our pick for today, October 1, 2020:

KREATIVE JUICES CATERING

▪︎•▪︎ Lunch for Delivery ▪︎•▪︎

Menu: Thursday, October 1st, 2020

SPECIAL

* SALMON STEAK $15.00 *

(Freshly cut Salmon Steaks pan grilled and topped with a garlic lemon butter sauce)

CHICKEN WINGS AND DUMPLINGS $10.00

(A whole lot of flavor in both the chicken wing as the dumplings that are made from cassava.)

T-BONE STEAK $18.00

(A thick and juicy T bone steak grilled to your temperature with a creamy mushroom sauce on the side )

OVEN ROASTED CHICKEN LEG $10.00

(A well seasoned chicken leg that is oven baked then roasted and topped with a mushroom sauce.)

STIR FRIED LIVER $12.00

(Liver stir fried with bell peppers and herbs. CHEFS CHOICE)

ALL MEALS SERVED WITH

Rice and Beans

Macaroni Pie

Carrot Slaw

Garden Salad

* Don’t forget to order your dessert Mint Oreo $7.00 or Amaretto Ponche Kuba cups for $5.00 *

Delivery to your home or workplace $1.00

Kreative Juices Catering

Call or WhatsApp orders: +1 (721) 523-8272 or +1 (721) 554-0582