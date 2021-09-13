Dutch side taxi associations join forces to clean up popular tour sites

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — On Saturday, September 11th, 2021, a group of taxi drivers representing the Dutch St. Maarten Taxi Association, Airport Taxi Association and Down Town Taxi Association came out to help clean up the Harold Jack lookout point that is frequented by the island’s visitors and used as a stop on tours.

Amongst the rubbish many face masks, plastic bags, glass bottles, napkins, foam food containers, cardboard boxes and some hurricane debris from Irma were removed.

It took two dumpster loads and three trucks to haul away the amount of rubbish that the taxi drivers were able to collect. Unfortunately, the lookout point is still riddled on its hillside with rubbish in areas that were difficult to get to.

It is evident people dump bags of garbage in this area. And duly noted that debris from passing trucks often blows off into the hillside. Citizens of St. Maarten should be conscientious of how their actions effect the island’s main industry.

Thanks to the teamwork executed by the taxi drivers, our visitors can now take photos without rubbish being a background eyesore.

The taxi associations are looking forward to continuing their clean up campaigns.

The taxi associations are thanking all of the members who came out and made an enormous dent in the clean up efforts. A thank you to Lucas for bringing us water, Khalil of 88.3FM for helping and Mr. Peterson for the dumpster.

A special thank you to Mr. Ashton Gumbs, taxi 444, for bringing public awareness to this issue. Mr. Gumbs has made it his personal duty to also clean up the lookout point over Great Bay when necessary.

FInally, the efforts were continued on Sunday, September 12th, 2021 at Mullet Bay. The trees that were hanging in the road near The Towers were cut with permission from the hotel manager, Clarence Derby.

