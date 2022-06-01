Commonalities and consequences

Share This





















It is a sign of the times when we see convicted former Port CEO Mark Mingo after five years of radio silence giving an interview about his conviction in the Court of First Instance on SOS Radio 95.9FM with host Billy D. His case is presently in appeal and we look forward to the outcome of that appeal case in June. In his Facebook Live show, suspended MP Claudius Buncamper rails against his prosecution which after 12 years is turning out to be nothing but persecution. Look at the two broadcasts and look for the similarities. There are many commonalities, but what stands out most seems to be the remarkable results of an overzealous investigative and prosecution team operating under the name TBO. Where exactly this TBO team fits into our legal and justice system remains a question that goes unanswered. In The Netherlands, there is a lot of concern about the operation and the cost of this team investigating undermining in the CAS-islands of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten. When we look at the costs involved in relation to the outcomes, eyebrows are raised as to the effectiveness, efficiency and the cost-benefits of these investigations. Ultimately, it is the taxpayers who bear the burden of these costs. Based on the meager results, we can only conclude that taxpayers will be shafted not once nor twice but three times because at the end of the day who will be compensating these unjustly persecuted people for the time and money lost and personal damages to their lives incurred due to the devastating consequences of these life-changing investigations and prosecutions. Who?

###

