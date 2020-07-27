Editorial: Caribbean Reform Entity

Share This





















The words of an insider: “We have met the conditions to get liquidity support via the 1st tranche and via the 2nd tranche. To get the 3rd tranche, we have to give up the country.”

This seems to the general sentiment within the corridors of the Government Administration Building here on St. Maarten, but is that really the case?

StMaartenNews.com brings you an extensive recap of the Caribbean Reform Entity as it is outlined in the proposal documents sent to the CAS-islands of Curacao, Aruba and St. Maarten. You be the judge for yourself.