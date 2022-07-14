Paper trails and money trails

We don’t understand why the airport is asking employees to provide information about payments made to them while an internal audit – or even a forensic audit – should be able to provide them with the answers. How does a company the size of the SXM Airport not know how much monies were paid to employees or by company directors and to companies hired to work for the airport company? We see the same thing at the harbor. Isn’t there a paper trail to the money trail? What kind of checks and balances are taking place within these government-owned companies? And why are the boards not being held accountable for this mismanagement under their watch?