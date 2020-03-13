Reporting error?

Share This





















Dear Editor,

In your reporting of the Larimar case, in which Mr. Theo Heyliger is accused of corruption by accepting bribes pertaining to various government projects on Sint Maarten. These bribes netted an amount in excess of 3 million USD.

The prosecution based their case on information provided by a so called Crown Witness, by the name of Ronald Maasdam.

What struck me in your reporting, is that an error has been made, maybe by a typo or something else while editing the news story.

Your reporting mentioned that the Crown Witness can expect payment of 1.8 million euros, in installments. In addition, he may keep 1.1 million euros of the money obtain from crime. This is a lucrative payday being a Crown Witness, testifying against Mr. Theo Heyliger.

Again, it could have been a typo by the editor, because it is difficult for me to comprehend how a con man can get away with 2.9 million euros, just by being a Crown Witness for the Prosecution.

If your reporting is not an error, please let the public know what has been reported is valid.

And, if your reporting is correct, where is that money, for Ronald Maasdam, going to come from. Is it coming form the local Treasury or from the Dutch Prosecution Team?

Being a Crown Witness is a lucrative business, for criminals.

F. Lake

Referenced news story: “Don’t pay Theo? That question did not arise.”