Aruba’s former Minister Sevinger sent to prison

WILLEMSTAD — The Common Court of Justice sentenced Benny Sevinger, a former Minister of Urban Planning, Infrastructure and Environment (and later of Urban Planning, Integration and Infrastructure) in Aruba to a 48-month prison sentence with three years of probation and a 6-year ban on working as a civil servant or to be elected as a member of parliament. Of the sentence, 12 months are conditional.

On April 14, 2023, the Court in First Instance sentenced Sevinger to a 1-year prison sentence, of which 6 months is conditional, 3-years of probation and a ban on the right to work as a civil servant or to be elected as a member of parliament for a period of five years. Sevinger and the public prosecutor both appealed this verdict.

When the verdict against Sevinger becomes irrevocable he will also have to give up his seat in parliament.

The conviction is based on proof of fraud, bribery and embezzlement. Together with his fellow AVP-member Leoncita Arends, Sevinger defrauded the country of Aruba, while he accepted gifts from the same Arends and his good friend Pieter Susebeek. “By acting this way, the defendant is guilty of abusing his position,” the court ruling states.

The court found evidence that Sevinger signed off on request for rights of long lease to basically empty companies whose only intention was to sell these rights at a huge profit to a third party.

Sevinger also defrauded his own political foundation Fundasion Curason Berde of more than 11,000 florins (around $6,145) by using the money to pay for a private trip of his wife. This way, Sevinger used money from his foundation (established to finance his political ambitions) for a purpose that is not a part of its articles of incorporation.

Sevinger also accepted gifts from Arends and Susebeek to pay for the purchase of a Vectra gymmachine and for renovations at his garden and house, located at Paradijs 14 in Aruba.

Three people who were charged for different crimes associated with the actions of Sevinger were acquitted: Carlos Mansur, Curt Harms and Damira Nunez. Businessman Pieter Susebeek was sentenced to 30 months in prison, with 10 months suspended and Leoncita Arends was sentenced to 24 months in prison, with 12 months suspended and 3 years of probation.

Photo caption: Benny Sevinger. Photo taken from DossierKoninkrijksrelaties.nl.

