MP Buncamper questions salary cut of Towers at Mullet Bay employees

PHILIPSBURG — On Friday, June 19, 2020, Member of Parliament Claudius Buncamper sent a letter to the Minister of TEATT, (Tourism, Economic Affairs, Telecommunications and Transportation) Ludmila de Weever, and the minister of VSA (Public Health, Labor and Social Affairs) Richard Panneflek, requesting clarification on information obtained regarding salaries of the workers at the Towers of Mullet Bay.

MP Buncamper mentioned in his letters to the ministers that the information obtained concerns, among other matters, the salaries of the workers of the Towers at Mullet Bay which had been cut by 50% since March 2020 and claims by a particular timeshare owner that part of the maintenance fees is used for insuring the property, while no insurance pay-outs were made after the property was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017.

The MP also queried whether the company had requested financial payroll assistance through the SRRP plan and if this request was granted. He further inquired about the policy applied by the management of the Towers at Mullet Bay to decrease the workers’ salary by 50%. “After the passing of the two hurricanes in 2017 the workers were paid their full salaries up to February 2020”, the MP noted and wondered “So, what is the reason for the sudden change in March 2020?”

Based on the contents of a letter sent to one of the local newspapers by a timeshare owner, the MP questioned the minister of TEATT on the legality of the Towers at Mullet Bay operating as a hotel in addition to a timeshare property. The MP, a former department head at the Ministry of VROMI (Public Works) also questioned if the Towers ever applied for a rebuilding permit seeing the claim that they are still seemingly rebuilding the property.

MP Buncamper said that he will await the ministers’ response before addressing other similar matters that also have his attention.

