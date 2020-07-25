St. Barth follows strict protocols for entering the island

Share This





















Gustavia, Saint Barthélemy — In these difficult times around the health concerns caused by the COVID-19 virus pandemic, there are many confusing reports in the region and abroad about borders opening or remaining closed, and about the varying related restrictions. St. Barth takes this occasion to provide clarity on how it is handling the situation.

“We want our guests in the region and abroad to know that we are very cautious to keep our island protected,” according to Bruno Magras, the President of the Collectivity St. Barth. “We know that our loyal frequent guests overseas, do their planning several months ahead of traveling. We want to reassure them that St. Barth is safe and it will remain safe and sound. We believe that we have things well under control. We will do anything in our power to be able to safeguard such.”

St. Barth adheres strictly to the following protocols for the entry of travelers and the authorities will refuse departing passengers who do not comply with St. Barthélemy protocols, and those who do not have St. Barths as their final destination.

All arriving passengers are required to provide documented proof of a negative PCR test result for COVID-19 obtained within 3 days/72hrs prior to the date of planned arrival in St. Barthélemy.

Proof of the negative PCR test result for COVID-19 must be presented prior to departing and upon arrival at St. Barthélemy.

Antibody (IgG & IgM) COVID-19 tests are not acceptable tests for the entry of travelers. Only a screening nasopharyngeal PCR collection test prior to departing is acceptable as per our protocols.

All passengers are screened entering Ports of Entry by a dedicated CPS provider. This includes probing for symptoms, temperature checks, approved documentation of a negative COVID-19 PCR test done within the past 3 days/72hrs, and registration for each passenger (contact details, length of stay, and place of residence).

In partnership with rental agencies, hotels and concierges, customer follow-up is ensured for making an appointment for a second PCR testing at the laboratory at D7 for those who have a duration of stay of more than 8 days.

