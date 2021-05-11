It’s their money at stake; not ours

Share This























One would wonder why Royal Schiphol Group (RSG) is making such a big stink about the airport. But one must remember, Schiphol is synonymous with The Netherlands which is part of the European Union. The $100 million dollar funding was provided by both The Netherlands and the European Investment Bank (EIB), a loan organized by the Dutch. One of the main conditions for this Dutch loan was that Schiphol be an integral part of the airport reconstruction process. So the Dutch represented by RSG has every right to be concerned. A $122 million dollars is at stake and it is their money. Not ours!