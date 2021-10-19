Funmiles launches WordFun end-of-year prize fest with partners

Share This





















~ WordFun: collect letters to win amazing prizes – The end-of-year prize-fest from Fun Miles & partners ~



PHILIPSBURG – The word is out: Fun Miles cardholders should brace themselves for a stunning amount of prizes in the new end-of-year campaign: WordFun.

Grand prizes include a full year operational lease of a brand-new Toyota Corolla Cross from Real Auto (including a full year of insurance from ENNIA and fuel from Petro Plus), 2 tickets to Curaçao from JetAir and more. The game is easy: shop at the Fun Partners, collect WordFun cards with letter tiles and form the required words on the free game board (available at participating partners). The grand prize drawing will take place on February 1st, 2022.



Extra: Word of the Week online

On top of the grand prizes that cardholders can win by completing the game board, they can grab amazing biweekly prizes by guessing the Word of the Week online. The more they swipe their Fun Miles card in stores, the more letters will appear online in their personalized Word of the Week game. Examples of biweekly prizes are a BBQ from Kooyman, lots of Fun Miles from WIB, and vouchers from St. Maarten Building Supplies, Petro Plus, Top1 Toys and other great Fun Partners.



It all happens at funmiles.net

The online game, the game rules and a full list of prizes can be found at funmiles.net/sxm/wordfun. This campaign site also provides a WordFun dictionary with a list of words that can be used on the game board.



Remember: only registered cardholders can win

To be eligible to win the amazing prizes, the cardholder has to be registered. Quite a few Fun Miles cardholders have never registered, but this can easily be fixed. Go to funmiles.net, click LOGIN/SIGN UP, click CREATE ACCOUNT NOW and follow the steps. This is completely free and will take no more than a few minutes.



About Fun Miles

Fun Miles is the Caribbean’s largest and most popular customer reward program. Cardholders are always enjoying special offers, fun promotions and prize campaigns. Those who do not want to miss out are highly recommended to follow Fun Miles on social media, visit funmiles.net and download the convenient free mobile app.



More information?

Please contact Fun Miles customer service via WhatsApp +5999 560 3300 or visit funmiles.net or facebook.com/funmiles.



Main sponsors on St. Maarten

Kooyman, WIB, Real Auto, Flow, BENU, DA and ENNIA.

Read more online at: https://www.facebook.com/StMaartenNewsOnline/posts/2820256881599829