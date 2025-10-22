By Tom Clifford

A rite of passage is an important moment, measuring as it does a new stage. It manifests itself in different ways. It could be a trip to an exotic destination or a good exam result. I think I have come across its reverse. I take no credit for this. Thousands if not millions have experienced such a moment before this writer. I call it my rite of no passage. I am of course referring to the reverse of motion; the law of absolute stillness otherwise known as the island traffic jam.

It had my first experience of the phenomenon a few hours ago. There was no indication that the laws of physics were about to be upended. I had got in the taxi, taken a seat in the back, and from what I remember I was looking at the restaurants trying to entice customers with their special deals.

Then suddenly stillness, no movement. I looked around at my fellow passengers. None showed any indication of concern or apprehension. Their personal deadlines, going to work, getting home to get the family dinner on or just meeting a friend, all these would be disrupted. But there was no sign of mobile telephones being whisked to relay this motionless moment to the outside world. Indeed, there was a quiet acceptance of their fate which was clearly out of their hands.

There was even, dare I say it, a philosophical approach to their dilemma. Some passengers smiled at others as if to say ‘ah the price of paradise’. Some just gazed out at the pedestrians walking past our stationary vehicle. Some, I presume considered actually dismounting and joining those on the sidewalk. The sun was setting, the cooler embrace of the evening provided a welcome relief. If the distance was, say just a kilometer or two, then it would be doable.

Certainly I was turning into an Einstein and doing various mental calculations. It went something like this: If the distance between A and B is not shrinking then steps, literally, would have to be taken to remedy the situation.

Maybe not the theory of relativity but let’s say the theory of relative choices. As that Clash song asked in 1981…Should I stay or should I go. The song’s title did not have a question mark which really annoyed my English teacher.

But I digress. I feel as if an important personal milestone has been reached. I can now look at people in the eye, no need to avert my gaze, and say to them ‘yes, I have been there’. There, being of course that rare human experience; motionless existence.

