Raymond Gradus reappointed as Cft chairman

Den Haag – As per July 1st, 2020 prof. dr. Raymond Gradus will be reappointed for a three-year term as chairman of the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten, the Board of financial supervision Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba and the Board of financial supervision Aruba.

Prof. dr. Gradus is chairman of the three Boards as of July 1st, 2017. The reappointment of Mr. Gradus has been discussed in the Kingdom Council of Ministers of May 15th. The reappointment shall take place by Royal Decree.

Prof. dr. Raymond Gradus is professor in governance and economics of the public and nonprofit sector at the VU University Amsterdam. Besides he is affiliated with the accounting department and the Zijlstra Center for Public Control, Leadership and Governance. He has moreover several scientific publications to his name, amongst others about social security, fellow governments, environmental policy and market mechanisms.