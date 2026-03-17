Van der Sloot faces possible trial in the Netherlands for the death of Natalee Holloway

Advertisement

THE HAGUE – Beth Holloway, mother of Alabama teenager Natalee who disappeared in 2005 on the island of Aruba, has filed a complaint in the Netherlands against Joran van der Sloot in an attempt to get justice for her daughter. She demands that Dutch authorities prosecute Van der Sloot for the death of Natalee, who was just 18 at the time of her disappearance.

The Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports that Beth Holloway wants to prevent Van der Sloot from escaping judicial responsibility for the death of her daughter. Annemiek van Spanje, Holloway’s attorney in the Netherlands, is quoted in the paper as saying that the request for prosecution is the last hope for justice for Natalee’s family.

Van der Sloot is currently serving a prison sentence in Peru for the murder of student Stephany Flores. He will remain in a South-American prison until 2045. Van der Sloot, who is now 38, was arrested in 2005 and 2007 as a suspect in what was then called the disappearance of the American teenager but the case never went to court.

In 2023 Van der Sloot was extradited to the United States for extortion. He demanded money in exchange for information about the whereabouts of Natalee’s remains. In the States, Van der Sloot was sentenced to 20 years in prison to be served together with his prison sentence in Peru. In exchange for his confession he would not have to serve more prison time in the United States.

Attorney Van Spanje says that the authorities in Aruba indicated in 2023 that the investigation into the Holloway-case is still open and that it will be assessed again after Van der Sloot’s confession. “Up to now there is no visible progress.”

“We understand that his prosecution in the Netherlands is not a given,” Van Spanje is quoted as saying. “It will have to be researched how Van der Sloot will be able to attend a trial in the Netherlands and whether the valid expiration terms have been halted in a timely manner.”

Beth Holloway said through her attorney that it is unimaginable that Van der Sloot would ever be able to continue with his life in freedom “without taking responsibility for the death of my beloved daughter Natalee.”

###

ADVERTISEMENT