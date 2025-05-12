The True Cost of Refinancing

St. Maarten is once again at a financial crossroads. With a slate of bullet loans dating as far back as October 2010 now coming due, the country finds itself unable to repay them. The advice from the College Financieel Toezicht (Cft) is clear: refinancing is the only viable path forward. But at what cost?

The alarming revelation in the Cft’s recent advisory is not only that St. Maarten hasn’t repaid a guilder of these loans in over 15 years, but that no provisions were ever made in annual budgets to do so. These bullet loans—appealing at first glance due to their lack of annual repayment obligations—have now become financial time bombs. Successive governments should have set aside funds year after year to prepare for the inevitable. Instead, the nation faces another fiscal reckoning, and once again, its financial management is under scrutiny.

Refinancing, while seemingly a solution, is not without consequences. Typically, it involves negotiating more favorable terms—such as lower interest rates or longer maturities—but it does not erase the debt. It only spreads the burden over a longer period, and often at a greater cumulative cost. Consider this: repaying a loan in ten annual installments of NAf. 3 million totals NAf. 30 million. Stretch that same loan over thirty years at NAf. 1.5 million annually, and the total balloons to NAf. 45 million. The extra NAf. 15 million may not show up in the headlines today, but future generations will feel it deeply.

One cannot help but question whether our current political leadership fully appreciates the long-term impact of such decisions. Politicians may claim the problem is solved once a refinancing agreement is signed, but conveniently omit that the cost of their short-term fixes will be borne by tomorrow’s taxpayers.

Unlike a car loan or mortgage, where default leads to repossession or foreclosure, there is no such enforcement mechanism in this case. The Netherlands cannot seize St. Maarten. But that should not lull us into a false sense of security or financial complacency. Begging for extensions or leniency cannot become a feature of our financial strategy.

The fundamental lesson here is simple: St. Maarten must adopt a more disciplined and forward-thinking approach to financial governance. Future budgets must include line items for debt repayment, and long-term liabilities must be treated with the seriousness they deserve. Fiscal irresponsibility not only erodes credibility—it endangers our autonomy.

If we do not want to be known as a country that borrows without a plan to repay, this is the moment to change course. Because in finance, as in life, there is no such thing as free money. Only delayed consequences.

