From Classroom to Parliament: MP York Adopts Former School Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School to Tackle Budget Cuts.

Phillipsburg- In response to significant budget cuts that have left schools struggling with resource shortages, Member of Parliament Darryl York has taken a deeply personal step to support education in his community. The MP has officially “adopted” his former primary school, Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School, pledging financial aid, mentorship programs, and his own time to ensure students have the tools and opportunities to succeed.

This initiative underscores his commitment to fostering a culture of care and responsibility for the next generation. “I walked those halls, sat in those classrooms, and was shaped by the values I learned there. Now, it’s my turn to give back and ensure every child has the same opportunities I did and more” York shared.

Through discussions with the school, Ms. Shemaiah Fleming, the Interim Adjunct School Manager and Student Care Coordinator, proposed a boys’ mentorship program, which, combined with MP York’s vision, led to the development of a collaborative and pioneering initiative. Together, their shared vision is embodied in the P.I.L.L.A.R. Program (Promoting Inspiration, Leadership, Learning, and Resilience), a mentorship initiative designed to address the unique challenges faced by young students today.

Introductory kickoff sessions

The program will kick off with a series of training sessions conducted by the school’s experienced student care coordinator,, Ms. Shemaiah. Fleming, to prepare mentors for engaging with students in a meaningful and constructive manner. These sessions will emphasize trust-building, fostering confidence, and providing practical strategies to help young learners navigate challenges in education but also to foster personal growth.

Mentorship Program

This initiative focuses on empowering young boys through tailored guidance designed to equip them with the skills, confidence, and resilience needed to thrive academically and personally.

As part of this initiative, a team of mentors (volunteers of our community) , including MP York, will provide one-on-one guidance to students, demonstrating the value of personal engagement. Through self-care activities, sports, and both educational and recreational sessions, the mentors aim to inspire students by example, encouraging them to embrace their potential and individuality as they grow.

“Adopt a Classroom” Program

Building on the adoption model, MP York will work with local businesses and individuals to introduce the “Adopt a Classroom” program. This initiative invites sponsors to support individual classrooms by providing resources, technology, or funding for specific projects tailored to each grade’s unique needs. By involving more stakeholders, this program ensures that students and teachers alike receive targeted assistance, fostering a stronger sense of community investment in education.

To support the school and its programs, MP York has committed a portion of his salary to fund these initiatives. These funds will enable the school to acquire much-needed resources, ensuring its continued growth and success. At the end of this period, an evaluation and assessment will be conducted to assess the effectiveness. Based on the results, further enhancements and adjustments will be made to ensure the future growth of this commitment.

While the initial focus is on Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School and young boys, the MP envisions this model being adapted to benefit all schools and students, including girls. He urges his fellow parliamentarians, professionals, and community members to adopt schools and create mentorship initiatives tailored to specific needs. These efforts are intended to spark a broader movement, basically a call to action for the entire community.

“There are 15 of us in Parliament and eight primary schools on this island. We talk about our youth being the future, but talk alone isn’t enough,” MP York stated. “Leadership isn’t just about passing laws—it’s about action, it’s about rolling up our sleeves, investing in our communities, and ensuring no child is left behind. By adopting schools and mentoring students, we can create a ripple effect that touches boys, girls, and entire communities.

He emphasized that this initiative is open to all. Politicians, civil servants, business owners, young professionals, artists—anyone passionate about uplifting the next generation can join.

Reflecting on his personal connection to Marie Genevieve De Weever Primary School MP York remarked, “Change doesn’t happen from a distance, it happens when we show up, care deeply, and act boldly. This movement is rooted in action and I am only getting started.”

Through this heartfelt initiative,York aims to create a culture where education is not only valued but actively nurtured. His commitment serves as a reminder that leadership is about making a tangible difference in the lives of those who need it most.

For more information or to learn how you can be part of The P.I.L.L.A.R. Program, please contact MP Darryl York at darryl.york@sxmparliament.org

###

