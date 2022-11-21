MPC team Upcycle wins grand prize National Youth Pitch competition finals

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs speaking at the NYP Competition finals on Sunday, Novembe 20, 2022, said she wants these young entrepreneurs to be featured on the front page of our newspapers on Monday. Well, she is getting her wish.



The National Youth Pitch Competition is the very first of its kind on St. Maarten. Islandpreneur and the Ministry of Finance, partnered to create a competition that would develop financial literacy, hone entrepreneurial skills, and foster innovative culture among the youth.

Over the past few months, 16 teams applied and 8 teams successfully completed the accelerator. Now it’s time to see who will win. 7 teams pitch for 2 minutes for a chance to win ANG 10 000.

Members in the audience and viewers get to vote for their favorite team online via: https://www.menti.com/alyve6cfjncz. The “Crowd Favorite” will win ANG 2500.

The teams participating are:

The Honest Cookie Company

Island Cropin

Upcycl

Nfuzion

Brave

Oxwell Real Estate

Smart Hax

Minister of Finance, the honorable Ardwell Irion, seen here below with the NYP competition finals host, King Vers, was very instrumental in making the competition a reality.

The National Youth Pitch competition finals is the culmination of the celebration of Global Entrepreneur Week in St. Maarten. The driving force behind this event and the week’s activities is Dr. Ife Badejo, seen here below in a photo with the Minister of Finance during one of the training sessions of the NYP22.

The grand prize winner turned out to be Upcycle, a group from Milton Peters College (MPC) seen here below doing their presentation.

StMaartenNews.com will soon be publishing a full report on the NYP competition finals. In the meantime, the NYP competition finals can be viewed in its entirety online on the Facebook page of Islandpreneur via the following link: https://www.facebook.com/iamislandpreneur/videos/537376131566690.

###

