Minister Lawrence steps down

PHILIPSBURG — Roger Lawrence has stepped down as Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication, citing health reasons. The Council of Ministers received Lawrence’s resignation during its meeting on Tuesday, July 26. On Friday, July 29, the resignation was finalized by national decree.

Lawrence had already been out of commission for some time and during his absence his tasks were taken over by Public Health Minister Omar Ottley. He will continue to do so until a replacement for Lawrence has been sworn in.

“After much thought and prayer I have decided to make my position as minister of TEATT available,” Lawrence wrote in his resignation letter to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs.

Lawrence cited “medical challenges” as the reason for his decision. “I am still faced with uncertainty as it pertains to the specified time for my full recovery.”

Labeling his resignation as “a most difficult decision,” Lawrence wrote that he finds comfort in taking this “honorable and unselfish decision.”

Lawrence became a minister in August 2021. “I was convinced that my professional background and knowledge of the works could positively contribute to the future of this country. Regretfully, the journey took a different course.”

Lawrence expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Jacobs, the Council of Ministers and his support staff “for the quality of our work relationship” and to the United People’s party for their support.

The Council of Ministers wished Lawrence much strength in his recovery and thanked him for his dedicated service.