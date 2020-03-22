NAGICO encourages clients to use their online services

Share This





















GREAT BAY — Given the rapid spread of the Coronavirus Covid-19 in our region, the health and safety of the population is of paramount importance. With this in mind, NAGICO Insurances is encouraging our clients to make use of our online services at www.nagico.com for all your insurance needs, as we try to flatten the curve by reducing the risk and rate of the virus spreading.

“As the largest insurance provider on the island, we generally receive a high level of foot traffic in our offices and as such have taken steps to provide a safe environment for our staff and customers to date. However, we understand the risks associated with in-person interactions and thus have expanded our online services to create a safer, convenient and more comfortable platform through which our customers may conduct their business with us.” NAGICO said in an issued statement. “Our clients will be able to renew their policies, request a quote, notify us of a claim, submit their claim documents and also find updates and helpful tips regarding the prevention of the Coronavirus on our website.”

Social distancing is highly recommended to flatten the Covid-19 curve thus we have revised our operations to a ‘Click or Call’ process in order to help. Effective March 23rd, 2020, in accordance with the official statement of the Prime Minister on March 22nd, 2020, NAGICO Insurances’ Philipsburg office will be closed to the general public as it relates to walk-ins and our team will be focused on addressing our clients’ needs using our website (www.nagico.com) and telecommunication, as applicable. We take our responsibility to serve our clients as well as provide for the health and safety of all our stakeholders very seriously.

Today we unfortunately find ourselves in somewhat uncharted waters. We must cooperate with and work together to navigate through it. NAGICO Insurances thanks our staff for their continued reliability and our clients for their cooperation during these challenging times. We are resilient people and together can keep ourselves and each other safe. Visit our website www.nagico.com or call us at 542-2739 and we will address all your insurance needs.

