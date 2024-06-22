Lawyers for Silveria Jacobs demand $4 million in penalties from Olivier Arrindell

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- In November of last year the Court in First Instance ordered Olivier Arrindell to rectify statements he had made in several videos about former Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs. The penalty for not complying with the ruling was $20,000 per day with a maximum of $4 million. Arrindell did not comply with the verdict and found himself at the receiving end of a letter dated June 20 from Jacobs’ attorneys, Nancy Joubert and Jason Rogers.

In this letter, the attorneys point out that Arrindell failed to comply with the court order and that they are holding him liable for penalties to the tune of a bit over $4 million.

The law office demanded that Arrindell send a video or voice recording containing apologies for misleading, tortuous and unfounded statements he made against Jacobs. But even after the court ruling Arrindell continued to make similar slanderous statements between November 24 and 27 of last year. The penalty for these infringements resulted in additional penalties of $40,000.

The law office summons Arrindell in its letter to pay these penalties into the company’s escrow account.

Not surprisingly, Arrindell hit back with a letter of his own on June 21. He states in it that he does not recognize the legitimacy of the claim. “It is clear that the court granted the former prime minister a political favor,” he wrote, adding later on: “It is my legal view that the court was colluding with you.”

Arrindell furthermore claims that the court ruling “does not adhere to the due process of freedom of expression” and that it violates “many international regulations.”

The letter states that Arrindell will appeal the November 24 verdict, adding “hopefully I do not have to go to the Supreme Court and the European Human Rights Court.”

Throwing another accusation towards Jacobs, the letter states: “The people need to know that Jacobs is part of the leadership of the LGBTQ group. She is the number one reason why Gebe is in this saga due to her corruption.”

Towards the end of his letter Arrindell wrote that he considers the claim against him invalid. “I expect you will cease all intimidation activities,” adding that the case has a $100 million liability on the account of Jacobs. “My views remain the same when it comes to Jacobs because it represents the truth and Jacobs represents corruption.”

Arrindell’s outlandish claims fall flat against the November 2023 court ruling, which not only ordered him to rectify slanderous statements he made against Jacobs, but also against MP Omar Ottley, whom he had called a gangster with connections to the drugs mafia. From the court ruling it appears that Arrindell accused Jacobs of corruption, doing business with Dwain Carbon and the Carbon Acquisition Group and sexual intimidation within her cabinet. He also attacked the minister’s sexual orientation. The court labeled the latter accusations as tasteless. Written in rather bad English, the statements were laced with swearwords. In the end, the court ruled all statements Arrindell had made about Jacobs as unfounded and unlawful.

