Letter to the Editor: A response to the COCI UBO article

Dear editor,

Recently you published an article regarding a recent directive of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) imposing requirements on business owners, allegedly without a legal basis.

I see these requirements which are imposed and compelled by the EU and the USA, as outings of neo-colonialism where the exploit, plundering and looting of the America’s, Asia and Africa is sustained in a disguised form of fighting illegality, criminality and money laundering.

The wealth of the US and in particular that of the EU is built on criminal money that was obtained by piracy, abduction of people for the slave trade, slavery and the looting of gold, silver and other valuables out of Africa, Asia and a lot out of the America’s and not to forget genocide in all other continents than Europe.

The European countries spearheaded by Spain, England (UK), France, Portugal and the Netherlands, laundered their criminal asset without impunity. They idolized their criminals as heroes and conquerors while they were committing piracy, looting and genocide. And let’s not forget the genocide committed by Belgium and Germany in Africa as well as the cruelties committed by the Italians in Libya and Ethiopia.

The cartel leaders were hailed as emperors, kings and other noblemen the remains of which still live on as royal houses and nobility, still parasitizing on their society. Under the leadership of these criminal organizations they established their societies which they now shield and protect from non-Europeans, especially colored people, with a sophisticated set of visa requirements.

As if the looting, exploit, genocide and abuse is not enough, they vehemently resist paying reparations and they don’t take accountability and responsibility for these crimes.

Instead now, by imposing these sets of requirements which mainly affect and cripple the development of the countries in the mentioned continents, they continue their exploit.

For example all the illegal gold that is mined in mainly African and South American countries. Where is all that gold going; where is it ending up? Through shadowy mint houses it ends up in countries that never have and had any gold mine. Ask yourself where all the European countries get the gold covering their valuta. While there is not one gold mine in Europe, these countries have gold reserves that even countries with gold deposits don’t have. And then, they confiscate the money of the gold miners under the pretense of fighting money laundering and environmental destruction.

Europe even went so far as to resort to drugs as a mean to gain wealth. The Netherlands had its own cocaine factory in Amsterdam and that was surely not because of philanthropy. The opium wars of England against China were only for the objective to be able to exploit China.

To have a picture of the magnitude of the looting of the America’s, we have to look at the value of shipwrecks that are located nowadays. They represent values of billions of nowadays us dollars or euros. So imagine how much is taken away because the located shipwrecks are only a fraction of the many ships that safely made the journey to their European destined country. And still these European countries have the audacity to claim ownership of the valuables in these shipwrecks. In other words, criminal gains are allowed when it involves European colonial nations.

We should also not forget the fact that Europe demanded compensation for countries that fought for their independence. Haiti was paying France a compensation until the 1930’s, while Indonesia paid the Netherlands a compensation amounting to nowadays 15 billion euro’s for their independence. After a brutal war and manslaughter that the Dutch committed, instead of they compensating Indonesia for that, the slavery and exploits, they demanded an exorbitant compensation, what is nothing more or less than extortion.

In my opinion the African, Asian and American countries, should bundle and unite themselves against the criminal neo-exploitation of the USA, Europe and Australia. They should abandon and denounce the IMF and the IDB, which are instruments of the rich countries to continue the enslavement and exploitation of these countries.

Finally I would love to see the SXM politicians show resilience against these absurd measures imposed on them. Also I would love to seen the business owners refusing to comply with this COCI absurdity and take them to court for abuse of powers by imposing requirements on them without any legal basis.

[Name withheld upon request]

###

Related articles:

COCI Requires UBO Disclosure — But Where’s the Law?

###

ADVERTISEMENT