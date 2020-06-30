Playtoys in who’s playpen on whose plantation?

Share This





















Who is the victim and who is the victimizer?

Who’s playtoy in who’s playpen on whose plantation?

Country ST.Maarten has been developed as the CARBON COPY of ST.Maarten back in the days of slavery.

The roles of the slave masters have been taken over by their descendants.

Whereas the slave descendants are chiefly the working class in today’s society.

Today’s era is called: modern economic slavery.

The “wealth” oops wicked and worthless division is best identified and summarized as:

The FORTUNATE FAVOURITE FEW owns practically everything and while predominantly the slave descendants actually fuel the booming, blooming and bustling economy against receiving slave wages under inhumane conditions.

The working class on ST.Maarten is actually the PLAY TOYS in the PLAYPEN ON THE PLANTATION ran by the FORTUNATE FAVOURITE FEW.

The time has long come for us as a people to rise to that occasion and start DEMANDING our rightful PLACE and SHARE in the booming, blooming and bustling economy.

The time has long come for us as a people to rise to that occasion and REJECT the abuses against us on all level in our society,

The time has long come for us as a people to rise to that occasion and be a significant part of the booming, blooming and bustling economy by being PRODUCERS apart of being the usual or traditional CONSUMERS.

The time has long come for us as a people to rise to that occasion by not allowing the GREEDY FORTUNATE FAVOURITE FEW to continue sharing the wealth among themselves while we are left with PINCHING PENNIES and living in substandard or poverty condition.

The work and industrial actions by the CHAMBER OF UNIONS and the ANTI POVERTY PLATFORM is far from over.

1) the elderly and pensioners are still begging for a proper pension based on our cost of living on ST.Maarten.

2) the used, abused and misused exploited labour or working class is still begging for realistic minimum wage based on our cost of living on ST.Maarten.

3) the used, abused and misused exploited labour working class are begging to undo the 6 months labour contract in non-seasonal sectors.

We are now calling on the Chamber of Unions and the Anti-Poverty Platform to please take up the fight for these unfortunate people/workers!

The past DP, UDP and UP led administrations or governments:

1) are the ARCHITECTS of the present ST.Maarten FIASCO!

2) provided the LACKLUSTER LEADERSHIPS that brought ST.Maarten to where it is now a country ill-developed because of faults, flaws and failures!

3) because of their lack of views, vision and direction they crafted the modern-day ST.Maarten of many problems, perils and predicament that only working with a MARSHALL PLAN can country ST.Maarten rise above the ASHES of HOPE and DESPAIR!

We choose not to be the PLAYTOY in the PLAYPEN on their PLANTATION.

Observations by mr.Edwin James