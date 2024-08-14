Shemira Hernandez: Innovating to Elevate Sint Maarten’s Tourism and Recreation Sector

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG — Shemira Hernandez, Candidate No. 13 on the National Alliance list, has a bold vision for the future of Sint Maarten. Her passion lies in seeing the island flourish, particularly in the tourism and recreation sectors, which she believes are the backbone of the local economy. With the slogan “Innovate to Elevate,” Hernandez is determined to bring a fresh perspective to how the island can reach new heights, benefiting both locals and visitors alike.

Hernandez’s passion for tourism and her understanding of the industry were honed during her studies in the Netherlands, where she learned the importance of adaptability in a field driven by constant change. “Tourism is an industry with an ongoing trend,” she explains. “As a country, we need to be aware of these trends and be ready to adapt. It’s the only way to remain exceptional in the Caribbean.”

For a small island like Sint Maarten (Dutch side), which spans just 16 square miles, Hernandez believes that innovation is key to unlocking its full potential. She envisions a future where the latest trends in tourism are seamlessly combined with the unique opportunities that the island offers. This, she argues, will result in an exceptional Sint Maarten—one where jobs are created for the sons and daughters of the soil, local products and activities gain international recognition, and every citizen feels a renewed sense of pride in their homeland.

The island’s economy is heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality sectors, along with the many businesses that support them. Hernandez is passionate about supporting these businesses and their employees by advocating for advanced service and quality awareness programs. Her goal is to elevate the service level provided not only to visitors but also to locals, ensuring that every interaction leaves a lasting positive impression.

“There’s a quote that I will never forget,” Hernandez shares. “‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.’ This perfectly encapsulates my approach to enhancing the image and quality of Sint Maarten. We need to start locally, setting the bar high for our beautiful island, and the rest will follow.”

Hernandez’s vision for Sint Maarten is one where innovation drives success, creating a flourishing tourism sector that benefits everyone. She stands firm in her belief that by embracing bold, innovative strategies, Sint Maarten can not only sustain but elevate its position as a premier Caribbean destination. As election day approaches, Hernandez is calling on the people of Sint Maarten to join her in making this vision a reality—one that will see the island soar to new heights for and with the people of Sint Maarten.

