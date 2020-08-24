Members of Parliament Want Information on Government-owned Companies

Share This























PHILIPSBURG – Members of Parliament Wescot-Williams, Gumbs, Heyliger-Marten and Buncamper have requested a meeting of Parliament to get information regarding the (financial) state of the government-owned companies.

The Members of Parliament wish to be updated as to the financial position of these companies and therefore requested a meeting to this effect with the managements and boards of these companies. In their letter, the MPs allude to the lack of information regarding these companies and express their concern that in these dire financial times, keen attention must be paid to the government-owned companies as well.

“These companies have also had to apply the relevant conditions imposed by the Dutch Government and we have witnessed how this played out publicly between the management and workers of PJIA and Telem.”

The Members of Parliament want the series of meetings with the government-owned companies to commence with the TELEM Group of Companies and look forward to these meetings starting within short.”