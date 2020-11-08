Port St. Maarten welcomes largest CMA CGM Cargo Vessel Fort Fleur d’Épée

Share This





















PORT ST. MAARTEN – Port St. Maarten made history once again servicing CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée, the largest container ship to ever call at the Dr. A.C. Wathey Cruise & Cargo Facilities. The vessel arrived in port on Friday, November 6, 2020.

Measuring 219 meters in length and 36 meters in width and over 37,000 gross tons, the CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée can hold a maximum capacity of 3,504 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU).

“The arrival of this vessel also highlights the success of Port St. Maarten’s operational excellence platform that continues to ensure excellent service to our clients. Port St. Maarten not only provides service for our local consumption but also operates as a hub within the North Eastern Caribbean with the utilization of the most modern equipment for cargo port operations.

“The pandemic has affected economies and industries globally, but throughout our cargo operations based on measures taken in line with our port sterile protocol, container ship calls have continued uninterrupted catering to the local and regional economies.

“We attribute our cargo section growth to connectivity; past investments in infrastructure and equipment; strong customer and partner relationships; and having a well-trained workforce, and these combinations are part and parcel of our operational excellence platform,“ Port St. Maarten Management said on Sunday.

The CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée arrived from Martinique following a crossing of the Atlantic Ocean from Europe.

The CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée deployment to the island acts as an additional testimony of CMA CGM’s commitment to supporting the local economy by maintaining a strong relationship with Port St. Maarten and its customers.

The CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée is operated by the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics. CMA CGM has been an important partner on the island for the past 30+ years.

CMA CGM operates six weekly calls through Port St. Maarten and acts as a link to the neighboring islands, the European and American continent and beyond, and particularly at times of crises by allowing fast access of emergency relief operations, as was the case in 2017 following the passage of hurricane Irma, CMA CGM said in an invited comment.

Port St. Maarten serves the islands of Saba, St. Eustatius, Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts & Nevis, and Antigua & Barbuda.

PHOTO CUTLINE: CMA CGM Fort Fleur d’Épée on approach to the cargo dock to start cargo operations.