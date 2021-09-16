Controversial Chairman of Parliament criticizes MP Emmanuel

Share This





















PHILIPSBURG -- MP Rolando Brison heavily criticized the functioning of fellow-MP Christopher Emmanuel during the closing of the parliamentary year on Monday.

Without mentioning him by name, Brison reacted to Emmanuel’s statement that the current administration is “the worst government ever.” After giving several examples of perceived accomplishments, Brison said: “Is this a question of the worst government ever? Or is it just a statement from the laziest faction leader we have ever seen?”

Brison tackled Emmanuel’s observation that the current administration “has done nothing” with the remark: “The irony does not escape me that this remark comes from the one faction that has done nothing.”

Emmanuel clearly felt attacked by Brison’s remarks. On the radio broadcast The Review with Khalil Revan (My88.3fm) Emmanuel said that if the chairman wanted to grade somebody he ought to look in the mirror and grade himself. “I may be a lazy faction leader or faction member, but what I am not is the most crackhead, substance abuse and a drug using member of parliament.”

The dispute between Brison and Emmanuel seems to have set in motion a chain of events that could very well lead to Brison’s downfall.

LOGIN TO READ MORE... THIS IS A PREMIUM ARTICLE.

...

Some articles or portions of articles are restricted exclusively for our registered members and paying subscribers. Please login here to read the rest of this article. If you do not already have a paid subscription, you will need to register here and pay for a subscription first in order to gain access to our website to read articles or contents that are restricted to paid subscribers. You need to buy at least a Day subscription for 75ct to gain access. Or log in first if you are already a registered paying subscriber to this website. Click here to register and support our work with a paid subscription.