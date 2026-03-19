Vuitton takes Corallo to court for trademark infringements

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PHILIPSBURG – Casino-Owner Francesco Corallo is in trouble with the French luxury brand Luis Vuitton over alleged trademark infringements. His Vegas casino, located on Union Road in Cole Bay, is using the Vuitton logo and monograms without permission. Luis Vuitton is a registered trademark with the Bureau for Intellectual Property in St. Maarten.

According to a report in Antilliaans Dagblad, Vegas is even using Vuitton-themed uniforms for its staff. This way the casino willingly benefits from Vuitton’s global reputation and exclusivity. Wiek Herben, a Curacao-based attorney who works for Disosa Brand Protection Services says that the protected monograms of the company are on several walls in the casino for decorative purposes.

“This is a serious and intentional violation of property rights,” Herben is quoted as saying. “Our client has repeatedly demanded that the casino-owner stops doing this.”

According to Vuitton, the casino has not reacted to the demands. The French company therefore decided to take measures. It put a lien on casino’s bank accounts worth $350,000 and it started legal procedures demanding a ban on the use of its brand name, monograms ad logos.

Vuitton furthermore demands financial compensation and the destruction of the counterfeit staff clothing. The court in St. Maarten has already granted the request for the lien. It is expected that it will handle the case in the coming months.

So far, the casino has not publicly reacted to the accusations.

Vegas Casino is a company of Corlac Games, a public limited company. Francesco Corallo and Roy Moes are listed as the statutory director of Corlac. Moes is an attorney who previously worked at the office of Cor Merx.

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