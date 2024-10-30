Crime fund Motion unanimously approved

Share This





















~ Members of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Ardwell Irion Call for Comprehensive Crime Prevention Policy ~

PHILIPSBURG – Members of Parliament Sjamira Roseburg and Ardwell Irion submitted a motion urging the Minister of Justice to comply with the Crime Prevention Funds ordinance and develop a comprehensive crime prevention policy for Sint Maarten. The motion addresses the pressing need for a strategic approach to combat rising crime rates and ensure public safety.

Key points of the motion include:

Development of a legally compliant Crime Prevention policy plan to be included in the 2025 Budget submission.

Implementation of a structured Crime Fund policy framework based on best practices.

Consideration of specific funding allocations for high impact areas such as evidence-based prevention programs, law enforcement, community-based violence intervention, and victim support services.

Regular progress reports to Parliament on the policy plan’s development.

MP Sjamira Roseburg stated, “It is crucial that we address the ongoing challenges with crime in Sint Maarten. This motion aims to ensure that our government takes a proactive and strategic approach to crime prevention, as mandated by law.”

MP Ardwell Irion added, “By developing a comprehensive policy and allocating resources effectively, we can work towards creating a safer Sint Maarten for all residents and visitors.”

The motion emphasizes the importance of complying with Article 5 of the Regulation on Crime Prevention Funds ordinance, which requires the yearly submission of a Crime Prevention policy plan with the Budget

This step is vital for systematic and sustainable crime reduction efforts.

The Members of Parliament call on the Minister of Justice to take immediate action to develop this policy, ensuring that Sint Maarten can effectively address crime and improve public safety.

